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Ahmad Salah
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Video: a family embrace that stopped time: Messi's son's tears steal the spotlight

Argentina vs Benin
Argentina
Benin
Friendlies
L. Messi
Argentina
Benin

Emotional moments in the closing scene

Lionel Messi has ended his Argentina career at the age of 39, scoring in the 3-0 win over Benin before the packed Monumental turned a farewell into a moving family moment after his final speech.

Nine minutes into his words to the fans, his eldest son Thiago broke down in tears in his father's arms as the band "Grupo Kali" played the closing performance alongside singer Sergio Torres.

No longer was the defining image that of a star before 80,000 supporters. It was a father embracing his son in the middle of the pitch, according to Argentine website Infobae, which described the moment between Messi and his son as "an embrace that stopped time".

His wife Antonela Roccuzzo joined the embrace moments later, patting both of them on the back to comfort them before Messi's family walked slowly towards the dressing rooms. The applause blended with the music.

Read also: Should he learn from Ronaldo? A warning message to Mourinho: Mbappé has not understood what Real Madrid represents.

Mateo and Ciro, Messi's other two sons, completed the picture, having also accompanied their father onto the pitch for his entrance.



Messi admitted how hard it was to walk away. "I don't want to leave here," he said, before summing up his feelings: "Today, once again here, is the saddest day of my career, because I will miss defending the national team's colours."

He warned, too, that the national team would inevitably face difficult moments, calling for unity to keep chasing the big goals. His words drew historic applause that night.

Read also: Video: Addressed to his wife "to protect the king": Benin honours Messi with a special African gift

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