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FBL-WC-2026-AFC-KOR-OMAAFP
Ahmad Salah
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Video: A dramatic win: Oman turn the tables on Kuwait in the final group stage of Gulf Cup 27

Oman vs Kuwait
Oman
Kuwait
Gulf Cup
Oman
Kuwait

A last-gasp revival

Oman came from behind to beat Kuwait 3-1 in a thrilling finale to the opening round of Group One at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

They needed the win, plus a Saudi Arabia victory over rivals Iraq, to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The night started badly. Shabib Al-Khaldi struck for Kuwait in the sixth minute to put Oman on the back foot.



Tarik Sektioui's side couldn't find a way back before the break.

From the 65th minute, though, everything changed. Nasser Al-Rawahi levelled the score to spark the comeback.



Oman weren't done. Al-Rawahi struck again in the 81st minute, his second of the night, to put them ahead.



Three minutes later he turned provider. Al-Rawahi's set piece in the 84th minute picked out the head of Musab Al-Shaqsi, who nodded home the third to lift the national team onto 4 points, level with Iraq.


Nothing separates Oman and Iraq. They are level on points, on goals and on fair play (number of cards), so a draw will be held tonight to decide who joins Saudi Arabia in the semi-finals.

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