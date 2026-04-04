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Mohamed Mansi

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Video: A crushing defeat brings Arsenal down... and Chelsea restore their pride

Southampton vs Arsenal
Southampton
Arsenal
FA Cup
Chelsea vs Port Vale
Chelsea
Port Vale
England

Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage after losing 2–1 to Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium.

Southampton opened the scoring in the 35th minute through Ross Stewart.

Southampton’s defence held firm against Arsenal’s attack until Victor Giociris equalised for Arsenal in the 68th minute.

Five minutes before the end of normal time, Southampton snatched the winning goal through Chea Charles.

In the same round, Chelsea thrashed Port Vale 7-0.

The Blues’ goals were scored by Gorel Hato, João Pedro, Port Vale’s Jordan Gabriel (own goal), Tosin, André Santos, Estevão and Garnacho.

Chelsea bounced back after losing 3-0 to Everton in the Premier League before the international break.

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