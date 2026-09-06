Juventus escaped defeat at the hands of Milan, snatching a last-gasp 1-1 draw in the Italian Clasico that brought them together today, Sunday, in the third round of the Italian league.

Alvadgio Sese put Milan ahead in the 68th minute. A cross reached him inside the box, he got past the defence and struck a low ball that nestled in the net.

With the match drifting towards a Milan win, Federico Gatti dragged Juventus level in the 90+2 minute.

The point apiece takes both sides to 7 points, in fourth and fifth. Roma sit top on 9, with Inter just behind on goal difference.

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