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Mohammed Noor, the Saudi club Al-Ittihad's legend, has revealed the inside story of his negotiations with their traditional rivals Al-Hilal, during his time as an Al-Ittihad player.

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Former Al-Hilal president Prince Mohammed bin Faisal had confirmed that he held talks with Mohammed Noor about a move to the club a while before the 2006 World Cup in Germany, after the player's contract with Al-Ittihad had run out.

Speaking to Saudi channels "Thmanyah", he said: "There was a (handwritten) amendment to Mohammed Noor's contract with Al-Ittihad, whereby its end date had been changed, which upset the player."

He added: "The problem was that the contract had been submitted to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and we tried to take advantage of this, especially as Mohammed Noor was a legend and everyone wanted him."

Noor had one demand, though: "But Mohammed Noor set a single condition, which was that if any news of these negotiations leaked, he would not move to Al-Hilal even if he were given the riches of Qarun."

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He went on: "We asked him to take his complaint directly to the president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and what reached us was that he did indeed go to him, which displeased him, and he formed a committee. At that point we knew the matter would be resolved."

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Then came the leak: "When this happened, the matter was leaked to the media and some people learned about the amendment in his contract with Al-Ittihad, which angered Mohammed Noor and led him to refuse to join Al-Hilal."

Mohammed Noor responded to those comments on MBC 1's "Nadeena" programme, saying: "I heard about those comments, but I didn't know any of the details."

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He explained: "It is true that there was a problem between me and the club (Al-Ittihad) because of the contract. But as for me being keen that no news should come out about this contract problem or about the agreement (with Al-Hilal), that did not happen."

He didn't deny Al-Hilal's interest: "There were offers from Al-Hilal at the time of this problem, and there were negotiations from the management and the players, because I was able to move at that time. But I did not set any condition and I did not want to leave Al-Ittihad."

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He went on: "These negotiations happen with any player when his contract is ending, with some relatives stepping in to negotiate. The person doing that for me with Al-Ittihad at the time was my brother Abdulqader, and I was not the one who filed the complaint."

He concluded: "Thank God, things ended well, and straight afterwards I won the AFC Champions League with the club. My problem was with the club internally, and I did not want to leave despite receiving a big offer from Al-Hilal."

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Noor is regarded as one of the greatest legends in Al-Ittihad's history. He came through to the first team in 1997 and stayed until he retired at the club in 2016, apart from a single season with Al-Nassr in 2013-2014.

In that time he led the Jeddah side to a string of honours, most notably back-to-back AFC Champions League titles in 2004 and 2005. They remain the only two in the club's history.