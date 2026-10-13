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Viking FK v FC Bayern München - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images
Ahmad Salah
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Video: A comeback that fell short: Vikingur wound Bayern's pride in a crazy Champions League match

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Fighting to the last breath: Bayern Munich fall into an unexpected trap!

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Viking of Norway earned a thrilling 3-3 draw with Bayern Munich in a crazy match held at the Lesi Arena in the second round of the league phase of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Two goals up, the hosts watched Bayern storm back in the second half and come within touching distance of victory. Viking kept resisting until the final second and snatched a point.

The shock arrived after just 72 seconds. Gianni Stensness met a Zlatko Tripic corner and buried a well-placed header to put Viking ahead.



Bayern pressed and pressed, but Viking's organised, deep-sitting defence repelled every attempt. Harry Kane wasted two clear chances with headers straight at goalkeeper Arild Ostbo.

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A quick counter in the 38th minute made it worse. Erik Botheim slipped a clever pass to Petter Kristiansen, who used his pace to get past Nathaniel Brown before finishing calmly into the net for 2-0 before the break.



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Bayern's resounding comeback

Different spirit, different team after the restart. The referee pointed to the spot following a video review in the 54th minute and Kane tucked away the penalty.



Six minutes later, Kane headed home a well-placed Joshua Kimmich cross to level it up.



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Luis Diaz completed the turnaround in the 71st minute, finishing from inside the box after Konrad Laimer's cross. Bayern led 3-2.



Olise's dismissal turns the tide

Then came the 74th minute. Michael Olise collected two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for a trip from behind, the second after he threw the ball into Tripic's face. The Frenchman walked and Bayern were down to ten.

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Bayern dropped deep to protect the lead, but Viking made the extra man count. Tripic swung over another well-placed cross in the 90th minute and Herman Haugen powered in the header, a precious point in front of fans who enjoyed an unforgettable night.

journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.

 

I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.

 

Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.

 

My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.

with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.

 

My Story with Soccer

My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.

As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.

My Best Soccer Memories 

Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.

My All-Time Team

Buffon

Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos

Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta

Diego Maradona

Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo

My Favorite Articles:

The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!

 

Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled 

The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?


(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?


Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years

The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars

The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will 

Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?

The story of crypto levers... Is 

Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?


Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!

Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?

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