Al-Hilal settled the clásico against Al-Ahli with a thrilling 3-0 win, in a fixture staged at the Kingdom Arena on Tuesday evening after being postponed from the third round of the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

Al-Hilal came flying out of the blocks, piling attack after attack onto the Al-Ahli goal. The breakthrough arrived in the ninth minute through Sergej Milinković-Savić.









Their dominance never let up. Al-Ahli fell apart, offering nothing to trouble Yassine Bounou.

The second goal landed in the 23rd minute. Crysencio Summerville found the net to pile the pressure on the visitors.





After the break, Al-Ahli picked up a little and tried tentatively to find a way through, but Bounou stood firm.

As the half wore on, Al-Hilal seized control again and poured forward. New signing Ollie Watkins made it three in the 86th minute.

The win took Al-Hilal to 12 points from four straight victories, topping the table on goal difference alone over runners-up Al-Nassr.

Al-Ahli, meanwhile, slipped to seventh on 6 points, a second league defeat this season after their loss to Al-Kholood.

Both sides went in hard throughout, and flashpoints between the players dragged in members of both coaching staffs.









Tempers boiled over late in the first half. It all kicked off after a challenge between Al-Hilal's Mohammed Al-Mahzari and Al-Ahli's English striker Ivan Toney, with Al-Mahzari going down claiming he had been struck. The referee showed Toney a yellow card.

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Demiral then charged at Al-Mahzari and yanked him hard by the shirt as he lay on the ground. The referee booked him and brandished a red card at one of Al-Ahli's coaching staff for dissent.

In the 45+7th minute, Demiral picked up a second yellow and walked after a heavy challenge on Crysencio Summerville.







