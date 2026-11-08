Barcelona claimed a valuable 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the tenth round of the Spanish league, overturning a one-goal deficit thanks to a brace from Fermin Lopez and banking three vital points in the race for top spot.

Barcelona came into the game desperate to make amends against an Atletico side who had dumped them out of the Champions League and the Copa del Rey last season. Diego Simeone picked a line-up featuring Koke, Barrios, Baena and Julian Alvarez. Hansi Flick, meanwhile, handed Marc Bernal a start to cover for the injured Rodri, leaning on Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Gordon up front.

Atletico came flying out of the blocks. Julian Alvarez nearly opened the scoring inside six minutes, but Joan Garcia smothered his one-on-one effort, before the post bailed Barcelona out from a Pubill header off a corner. The hosts hit back when Pedri rattled the crossbar in the eighth minute.

The visitors did not wait long to turn their dominance into a goal. Exploiting the spaces behind Barcelona's high line, Kang-in Lee slipped the ball to Julian Alvarez, whose pinpoint cross was met by Giuliano Simeone, who fired into the net in the tenth minute to give Atletico the lead.

Simeone's men kept the pressure on throughout the first half. Joan Garcia came to the rescue again, denying Julian Alvarez in the 26th minute. Then Barcelona steadied themselves in the closing stages and levelled right before the break: Pedri drove an attack forward, the ball dropped to Fermin Lopez, and he lashed a powerful strike past Jan Oblak in the 45th minute.

Frenkie de Jong's introduction for Brian Farinas at the start of the second half handed Barcelona a firmer grip on midfield. The team looked more organised in possession and sharper in building attacks. Atletico kept hunting the spaces behind the Catalan defence, and Alvarez almost restored his side's lead with a dipping effort in the 55th minute that flashed just wide of the post.

Fermin Lopez had the decisive word once more. Swapping roles with Lamine Yamal in the 67th minute, he collected a precise pass from the youngster, burst into the box and finished accurately past Oblak for his second, nudging Barcelona 2-1 ahead.

Barcelona held firm through the closing minutes, keeping hold of the ball as Atletico pushed for an equaliser that never came. The Catalans saw out the win, restoring their three-point cushion over Real Madrid and stretching the gap to five points over Atletico Madrid, a crucial return in their fight for the Spanish league title.