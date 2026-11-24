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The end of Manchester City's match against visitors Napoli at the Etihad Stadium brought heated scenes and furious protests from the English side's players and fans.

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Manchester City avoided what looked like a home defeat to Napoli in front of their own fans, snatching a late 2-2 draw on Tuesday in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

Napoli were heading for a 2-1 win when Rayan Cherki equalised for City in the 86th minute.

City then threw everything forward in search of a winner. It never came, and the match finished 2-2.

According to The Sun, the Champions League clash ended in huge controversy after the referee blew his whistle 25 seconds before the end of stoppage time.

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Enzo Maresca's men snatched a 2-2 draw against the Italians at the Etihad on Tuesday night. But when the final whistle went with time still left on the stadium clock, City's players and fans were furious and started pointing at it.

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Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma led the protests from City's players and fans, and referee Istvan Kovacs booked him for it.

The big screen showed 25 seconds still to play when the whistle went, but the broadcast clock indicated the two added minutes had already elapsed.

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City were pushing hard for a winner at the time, and the players and coaching staff felt the early whistle had thwarted their efforts.

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A night to forget

It was a night to forget for City. Enzo Maresca's struggling side have won just one of their seven matches so far, and now they face strong rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

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An out-of-form Napoli side had looked like a good chance for Maresca's men to rediscover their usual level.

The Serie A side had some familiar faces in their line-up, including former Manchester United duo Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund, plus Billy Gilmour.

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But the man the home fans really wanted to see was De Bruyne, one of their greatest players of all time and adored here throughout his ten-year stay.

This was the Belgian's second return to his spiritual home since he left in May 2025. The first, in September last year, did not go to plan.

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The crowd gave him a rapturous welcome that night, but he lasted just 25 minutes. He was substituted as part of a reshuffle after one of the visiting players was shown a red card.

Napoli lost that match without him, so the 35-year-old had a chance to remind City fans of his quality.

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Napoli have struggled this season too, and De Bruyne has had problems with current coach Massimiliano Allegri, prompting talk of a possible January exit.

They've slipped to eighth in Serie A and lost three of their four Champions League matches.

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Yet the Italians looked comfortable tonight, while City struggled to gain any kind of control of the game.