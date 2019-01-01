Wanyama: Tottenham Hotspur midfielder's move to Club Brugge could collapse

The midfielder was set to join the Belgian giants but recent reports indicate financial issues have stalled the move

Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama's proposed move to may collapse after all.

Wanyama, who is keen on a move away from North London, may have to spend another season with his current club as his move to the Belgian outfit might not materialise before the Monday transfer deadline date.

According to the Daily Mail, the Kenyan captain's move has stalled after Spurs and Brugge failed to agree on financial issues.

Initial reports had it the two clubs had agreed on a £13million transfer fee.

The former midfielder still has two years to run in his current contract but the arrival of Tanguy Ndombele and Mauricio Pochettino's preference for youngster Oliver Skipp means Wanyama's future at the club remains bleak.

His former club Celtic, side , Spanish side and of have also shown interest in acquiring the 28-year-old midfielder.

Wanyama joined Tottenham in 2016 and was a key midfielder in his debut season. He started in 35 matches and played 36 league games overall for the North London side.

A niggling knee injury reduced his playtime in the last two season where he has only managed to play 31 matches. He started in 12 matches only in the 2018/19 season.