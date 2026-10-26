Galatasaray beat Fenerbahçe 2-1 in Monday evening's derby after dominating the first half. Irfan Can Kahveci's spectacular goal kept the contest tense for a long time in Istanbul, but Victor Osimhen scored twice to secure the win.

From kick-off, Galatasaray took the initiative. Baris Yilmaz and Victor Osimhen both had early chances to put the home side ahead, but neither could finish.

The breakthrough came in the 29th minute. Yılmaz set up Osimhen, who had all the space he needed to fire in the opener.

Sensing a second goal, Galatasaray kept pressing and got it just before half-time. Osimhen got his head to a shot from Davinson Sánchez, leaving goalkeeper Ederson with no chance: 2-0. Fenerbahçe offered little in the first half and were fortunate when the half-time whistle arrived.

Galatasaray stayed on top after the break. Osimhen thought he had completed his hat-trick soon afterwards, only for an offside decision to rule out his goal. A little later, Ismail Jakobs came close to a third, but his header hit the post.

After an hour, Fenerbahçe unexpectedly got back into the contest. Kahveci could not quite control the ball, but still tried a spectacular overhead kick. It came off: 2-1.

Under pressure in the closing stages, Galatasaray worked hard to protect their lead. The home side's play did not improve, but neither team scored again. The derby win takes Galatasaray back to the top of the Turkish Süper Lig and extends their lead over Fenerbahçe to six points.