Victor Osimhen: Lille striker equals Mario Balotelli’s Ligue 1 record

The 20-year-old becomes the first player to score at least five goals in his first five French top-flight games since the Italian in over two years

international Victor Osimhen has staked a claim to achieve one of the best starts an African player has ever managed.

His goal against Angers in ’s 2-1 triumph on Friday means he becomes the first player to score at least five goals in his first five French top-flight outings.

5 - Victor Osimhen est devenu le premier joueur à inscrire 5 buts ou plus lors de ses 5 premiers matches de Ligue 1 depuis Mario Balotelli en septembre-octobre 2016 (6). Costaud. @losclive #LOSCSCO pic.twitter.com/UpYzK5Hp24 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 13, 2019

The 20-year-old, who got his first senior international goal against on Tuesday, takes his place in the history books alongside, Mario Balotelli, who achieved the feat in 2010.

The youngster put the Great Danes ahead in the 39th minute after poking home from close range after Jonathan Bamba’s shot was spilt by goalkeeper Ludovic Butelle.

Article continues below

.@victorosimhen9 fires @LOSC_EN in front against Angers.



Five games, five goals! This kid is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6CtljjBuW0 — Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) September 13, 2019

’s Luiz Araujo sealed the victory for Christophe Galtier’s men eight minutes into the second half to send Angers home empty-handed despite Stephane Bahoken’s late goal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

He is expected to lead the French outfit’s attacking line when they face in Tuesday’s opener at Johan Cruyff Arena before taking on on Sunday.

Osimhen joined Lille from Belgian First Division team Charleroi as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe.