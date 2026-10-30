Germany's Jens Wessing cut a frustrated figure after watching his Al-Ittihad side drop points against Abha in the Saudi Roshn League.

The Tigers were held to a 1-1 draw by their hosts today, Friday, at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, as reported by the Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Wessing said: "We feel very frustrated. We came to win, but we were not at our best, and we did not show the attacking sharpness required."

"Luck was not on our side," he explained. "We created many chances, but we did not succeed in exploiting them and converting them into goals."

He added: "We gave the opponent spaces, and we allowed them to create chances, and Abha managed to score a beautiful goal."

"We did not show our usual character, and in the face of the opponent's defensive block, the match required taking the available chances," he continued.

He concluded: "It is true that Abha are at the bottom of the table, but they put in an excellent performance, showed great defensive organisation, and they are a team that knows very well how to keep up with their opponents."

The point was only Abha's third of the current Roshn League season. Eight defeats and not a single win leave them rooted to the bottom of the table on just 3 points.

Al-Ittihad, meanwhile, stumbled for the fourth time this term, a record of one defeat and three draws leaving them on 24 points and fourth in the table.