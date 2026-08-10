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Salah TrabzonsporGetty Images
Magdy Obaid

Translated by

Via Salah: details of Trabzonspor's offer to sign the Al-Hilal star

Transfers
D. Nunez
Al Hilal
M. Salah
Trabzonspor
Saudi Pro League
Uruguay
Egypt

A reunion deal

Trabzonspor are racing against the clock to close one of the standout deals of the window. Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez sits on the brink of a move to the Turkish side from Al-Hilal, a loan switch now topping the football agenda.

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According to Turkish website "61saat", the club's hierarchy are running the negotiations directly, with president Ertugrul Dogan and his deputy Ibrahim Sahinkaya stepping up their contacts with Al-Hilal in recent days. The signs point firmly towards a final agreement. Talks now hinge on the financial structure of the deal, after Trabzonspor tabled a payment plan of 8 million euros for the loan.

Saudi Pro League
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Faisaly crest
Al-Faisaly
AFS
Super Lig
Kasimpasa crest
Kasimpasa
KAS
Trabzonspor crest
Trabzonspor
TRS

One unexpected factor is proving decisive: Mohamed Salah. The chance to reunite Nunez with his former Liverpool team-mate, alongside whom he played for a long period, has weighed heavily on the Uruguayan warming to the Turkish offer.

Foreign press reports confirm that Nunez's move has become a matter of time. The Turkish club have settled their initial agreement with the player and are now working to resolve the final points with the Saudi side, with the whole affair expected to be settled this week, one way or the other.

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The switch follows a shaky season for the 26-year-old at Al-Hilal. He featured in 24 matches across the Saudi Pro League, the AFC Champions League Elite and the King's Cup, scoring 9 goals and providing 5 assists. Yet he sat out for 15 weeks from round 21 of the league, blocked by the regulations on registering foreign players.

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