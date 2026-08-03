Verbal agreements were apparently broken! Schalke 04’s top transfer has collapsed after all

In a smart blue suit and wearing a broad grin, Edin Dzeko stepped out of Schalke's offices into the blazing 35-degree midday sun, where a young fan in the new home shirt grabbed the first photo after his signature. Before Schalke 04 could officially announce the Bosnian star striker's contract extension until 2027 later in the afternoon, though, a number of internal appointments still had to be ticked off, including the team photo for the new season.

Plenty was also happening around Berger Feld at the start of the week. One deal got done, another fell through at the last minute. While World Cup participant Nikola Katic was working hard on his comeback at Medicos, Robin Gosens and Dejan Ljubicic have had to stop for now because of injury.

Dzeko, by contrast, is fully fit again after the shoulder injury that had partly held him back in the run-in to the season and at the World Cup. Following Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup exit in the round of 32, a 0-2 defeat to the USA, he is ready to make his mark in Germany's top flight again, 15 years after his last Bundesliga appearance for Wolfsburg.

Sporting director Frank Baumann visited him on holiday. Coach Miron Muslic, captain Kenan Karaman and his Bosnia international team-mate Katic all wrote to and called Dzeko. New signing Gosens, who knows Dzeko from their time together in Florence and Milan, had also spoken glowingly in public: "Edin is a fine person, a great footballer. It is my personal wish that it works out."

Jesper Lindström had already been in Gelsenkirchen

That joint appearance now looks unlikely for the time being because Gosens picked up a thigh injury in the friendly in Kassel, a 5-0 win, at the weekend. Schalke gave no details on the exact length of his absence, with Bild reporting it would be several weeks. Playmaker Dejan Ljubicic, who had limped off in the second half on Saturday, suffered only a "minor calf injury" and will only miss training temporarily. Katic is set to return to team training on Tuesday together with Dzeko.

News of the first setback had already spread overnight. Bild first reported that the transfer of former Frankfurt player Jesper Lindström had collapsed, even though he had already been in Gelsenkirchen since the weekend. Sky later reported that negotiations with Napoli had failed because the Italians repeatedly did not stick to verbal agreements. One sticking point, according to the report, was whether the loan deal should include an option to buy or an obligation to buy.

Muslic still has three full weeks of training and two proper tests before the first competitive match, away to regional league side Hallescher FC in the DFB Cup. As part of "Schalke-Tach", S04 host Italian top side Atalanta Bergamo on Saturday. A week later, Real Madrid's star-studded ensemble will mark the Veltins-Arena's 25th anniversary.