VAR was correct to disallow Crystal Palace's goal from Jordan Ayew's foul - Roy Hodgson

The Eagles' trainer reflects on Saturday's league defeat to The Reds at Selhurst Park

manager Roy Hodgson has no complaints about their rejected goal for a Jordan Ayew foul in Saturday's 2-1 Premier League loss to .

Moments to half-time, Palace appeared to have taken the lead when James Tomkins headed Luka Milvojevic's free-kick into the net but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled out the goal, having adjudged Ayew to have fouled Dejan Lovren in the lead-up to the strike.

"I think it was a foul and rightly disallowed," Hodgson said after the match, as reported by his club's official website .

"I’m irritated of course because people are suggesting that one of VAR’s biggest mistakes was the goal had disallowed against us, when in actual fact it was the exact same situation [as today], in fact it was worse.

"We’ve been on the good end and bad end of VAR, so I’ve no complaints about that."

Article continues below

After a barren first-half, Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool but Wilfried Zaha levelled the score for Palace five minutes to full-time.

The Reds would soon restore their lead as Roberto Firmino netted to snatch all three points for the league leaders.

Palace occupy 14th position on the league table. It was Ayew's first match since scoring to help to a 1-0 triumph over Sao Tome and Principe in a 2021 (Afcon) qualifier on Monday.