'VAR has done brilliantly!' - Maligned technology divides opinion after controversial Ramos goal for Real Madrid

Though replays appeared to show the defender was offside, his goal was given after a long check by referees

grabbed a vital goal against on Tuesday in a call many initially believed should have been ruled out for offside.

With Brugge shockingly in front 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in a match, Madrid grabbed a lifeline through a Sergio Ramos header.

The Spaniard met a cross from Karim Benzema with 10 minutes gone in the second half, cutting Brugge's advantage in half.

The goal was given initially, though it appeared it would be waved off after replays seemingly showed Ramos behind the last defender when Benzema's cross was played.

However, after a video assistant referee check the goal was surprisingly given, with Ramos shown to be onside by the thinnest of margins.

There were plenty of reactions to the goal on Twitter with many beside themselves that the goal was awarded, while others believed that it was a clear example of VAR working as intended.

Perez at HT: "Hello Uefa, how much for VAR?" pic.twitter.com/y2AjUGL9ij — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) October 1, 2019

NEW GAME SHOW 🚨- You make the VAR call!!! If you said this was offside, you are INCORRECT! Loud buzzer sound, parting gifts, next contestant. #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/peKu6FREwj — Maximiliano Bretos (@MaxBretosSports) October 1, 2019

The closest VAR call ever? 🤯🤯🤯



Sergio Ramos was JUST onside as Real Madrid pull one back 😳 #RMABRU #UCL pic.twitter.com/ID2ywoZ4CQ — Goal (@goal) October 1, 2019

Sergio Ramos thought he'd side his disaster class with a goal, VAR wasn't having any of it 😂 — RF9 🇧🇷 (@SambaRole) October 1, 2019

Real Madrid vs Club Brugge.



The real footage of Sergio Ramos' goal vs the VAR footage of Sergio Ramos goal. #rmabru pic.twitter.com/kqTieXHJoo — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) October 1, 2019

VAR just ruled this Real Madrid goal onside. It continues to be the worst innovation in football history (unless benefit from it). pic.twitter.com/ANdLgpLVhC — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 1, 2019

TV cameras just deceived us all. That was the worst angle of all time for offside. VAR done brilliantly to give Real Madrid the goal. Ramos was clearly onside. pic.twitter.com/CXRSS3xO4m — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) October 1, 2019

10 - Sergio Ramos has scored in a 10th different season in the Champions League, becoming just the second defender to do so in the competition after Gerard Pique (also 10). Controversial. pic.twitter.com/SrvxHxj2U3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 1, 2019

With the goal Ramos became only the second defender to score in 10 different Champions League seasons, alongside international team-mate and club rival Gerard Pique.

Madrid would go on to grab a late equaliser from Casemiro but could still only manage a 2-2 draw at home to the Belgian side, who ended the match with 10 men.