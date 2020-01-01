Van Wyk's Champions League dream ruined by 9-1 demolition

Glasgow City's new recruit featured in Friday's Champions League quarter-final humiliation against Wolfsburg at the Anoeta Stadium

Janine Van Wyk's dream of making her Uefa Women's debut was marred as her side Glasgow City were demolished 9-1 by on Friday.

The 33-year-old defender joined the Scottish champions as a free agent after parting ways with Danish side Fortuna Hjorring, who were eliminated from the Champions League by last October, and was immediately handed a starting role by manager Scott Booth after she proved her fitness in training and over three weeks of bonding with her new teammates.

Wearing No. 5, the South African star was unable to rescue Booth’s ladies from a humiliating rout against the German champions in San Sebastian.

After holding out for 15 minutes, Pernille Harder's quadruple, Ingrid Engen's brace and Felicitas Rauch's effort along with Leanne Ross and Jenna Clark's own goals ensured Glasgow endured an evening to forget.

However, the Banyana Banyana captain still described the experience as “fantastic”, despite the unflattering scoreline.

"For me personally the experience was fantastic," Van Wyk told Uefa.com. "We knew we were going to face European giants in Wolfsburg. Not an easy team to beat.

"You can prepare as much as you can but they are always going to bring something new to the game."

Despite the thrashing, Glasgow will be consoled by the achievement of reaching the quarter-final for the first time since 2015 as they focus on their new domestic campaign in .