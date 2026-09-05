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Khaled Mahmoud

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Van Dijk reveals the secret behind Gakpo's brilliance after his painful summer

V. van Dijk
C. Gakpo
A. Isak
Ipswich Town vs Liverpool
Ipswich Town
Liverpool
Premier League
Netherlands
Sweden
England

The decision to stay pays off

Virgil van Dijk has hailed his Liverpool teammate and compatriot Cody Gakpo after a standout display in which he set up two goals to fire the side to their first win of the season, insisting that nobody truly grasps the suffering and hardship the forward has endured of late.

Gakpo went through a brutal, painful summer. It began with his wife losing her pregnancy while he was at the last World Cup, and ended with him deep in negotiations over a move to Manchester City worth close to 80 million pounds, before the decision came for him to stay at Anfield.

On the pitch, the forward has burst out of the blocks this term, scoring one goal and providing three assists. The latest two teed up Alexander Isak in Friday evening's win over Ipswich Town.

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Speaking to the British newspaper "Daily Mail", Van Dijk said: "I don't think anyone truly realises what Gakpo has been through. It's not easy at all for those outside the team. But the reality is that he is here with us and wants to be a decisive element, which he has already proven during the recent matches, and now we have to focus on the next challenge."

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Liverpool
LIV
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Premier League
Crystal Palace crest
Crystal Palace
CRY
Ipswich Town crest
Ipswich Town
IPS

The Dutch captain had urged his compatriot to stay, and on his importance he said: "His impact is not born of this season alone, but extends to past seasons too. I'm very happy with his decision to stay, and I look forward to seeing more strong performances from him."

Isak, the Swedish forward who grabbed a brace, also drew praise. "He suffered a serious injury, and any other player would have needed a long time to recover from it," Van Dijk added. "Isak worked hard behind the scenes, and despite the great pressures accompanying his move for a huge sum, he delivered excellent levels at the World Cup and during the preparation period, and this is just the beginning of him delivering his best."

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