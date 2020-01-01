Van Dijk names Messi as toughest opponent but Aguero as toughest to mark

The Liverpool defender singled out the two Argentinian stars as his biggest tests

Virgil van Dijk named Lionel Messi as his toughest opponent as the defender opened up on a number of topics as part of a Twitter question and answer session.

Van Dijk faced off with Messi in last season's semi-finals, as Liverpool famously overcame a 3-0 first-leg deficit by triumphing 4-0 at Anfield to book a spot in the Champions League final.

It was Messi that provided two goals in the 3-0 win in , with the Argentine finishing Barca's second after a Luis Suarez shot struck the crossbar.

Moments later, he added Barca's third, scoring a magnificent free-kick to seal the advantage for the Spanish side.

Although they would not hold onto that advantage, as Liverpool went on to prevail in the Champions League final against , Messi's performance does earn him the title as the Dutchman's toughest opponent.

"There are some difficult strikers out there but probably Leo Messi," Van Dijk said.

However, Van Dijk did pick a different player as the most difficult he's marked as the defender singled out star Sergio Aguero.

Additionally, Van Dijk revealed his favourite career moments, which featured a trio of expected answers.

"There are a few to mention. Making my debut as a professional footballer, making my debut for the national team, and of course Madrid," he said.

Van Dijk went on to answer a few light-hearted questions, revealing that Jurgen Klopp would win a Liverpool Royal Rumble while adding that Andrew Robertson is the club's worst dancer.

However, he saved his best jibe for Jaime Carragher, who asked the Dutchman which former Liverpool defender he based his game on.

"Tough one ... probably Sami Hyypia," Van Dijk answered with a pair of crying emojis.

Van Dijk and Liverpool currently sit atop the Premier League, clear by 25 points, with virtually all of world football suspended due to the coronavirus.

The Reds have won 27 of their 29 Premier League matches, with a draw against and a loss to making up their only losses of the season.

Liverpool, however, did stumble in cup competitions, with the defending Champions League winners falling in the FA and Carabao Cups before being eliminated at the hands of in Europe.

Van Dijk has made 29 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, scoring four goals, while he started all eight of the club's Champions League matches