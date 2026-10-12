René van der Gijp watched in astonishment as Wouter Goes lost a sprint in the build-up to Feyenoord's early opener on Saturday. The regular guest on KieftJansenEgmondGijp saw the AZ defender's side go on to lose 2-0.

For Nacho Ferri's opener, Goes headed a long ball from the back against the Feyenoord striker. Ferri then beat him in a sprint, leaving Goes to watch as the home side took the lead.

"I was really shocked by the way Goes was outrun," Van der Gijp says of the AZ defender. Fellow panellist Wim Kieft points out that Goes had to turn. "But he ran behind him for 15 metres," counters the Dordrecht-born analyst.

"I thought Goes was quicker. I thought to myself: if you're outrun by a striker who isn't the very fastest, that's a bit painful," Van der Gijp says, looking back at Goes' mistake at De Kuip.

"It's naive, too. You have to head a ball like that back firmly, don't you?" Kieft asks. "If you're the last defender. So that wasn't great."

Goes sparked a scuffle after a hard challenge on Oussama Targhalline. During it, he grabbed Luciano Valente by the neck. A few minutes later, the AZ player was booked for a foul on the same player.

In stoppage time, Danny Makkelie spared the defender. Goes went in hard on Targhalline, but a second yellow card did not follow.