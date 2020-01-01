Van de Beek reveals Van der Sar role in Man Utd move as Ajax CEO sends special letter to fans

The club's former goalkeeper helped facilitate the 23-year-old's switch to Old Trafford and has urged the Red Devils to "take good care of him"

New signing Donny van de Beek has revealed Edwin van der Sar encouraged him to make the move to Old Trafford from , with the former goalkeeper also penning a special open letter to supporters.

Van de Beek became United's first signing of the summer on Wednesday, joining from Ajax in a deal worth £35 million ($46m) plus £4m in add-ons.

Van der Sar is currently the chief executive officer at Ajax, and played a major part in brokering the deal between two of his former clubs.

Speaking to Manchester United's official website, Van de Beek recalled watching his countryman star for United in the past and revealed Van der Sar only had good things to say about the club.

"Yes, I talked with him [Van der Sar] and he told me a lot of stories about the club and about everything. He told how big the club is and how nice an experience he had with it," Van de Beek said.

“Yes, it’s a really big history. I watched a lot of their matches before and I also had a really good meeting with the coach [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] and that for me was a really important thing.

"We talked about football things, about the club and I always make decisions about my feelings and my feelings were directly good with everything. That was for me an important thing.”

Van der Sar also wrote a special open letter to United supporters which was featured in the Manchester Evening News on Thursday.

The note begins: "Dear Manchester United fans, I hope you’re doing well.

"It seems our paths have crossed again. One of ours is joining you this season. And like so many players before him, he’s been with us since he was just a little boy.

"Shortly after his debut, he became one of our best. Especially the last couple of years were amazing. From the final (no hard feelings) to our run and winning the Dutch championship.

"The team he was part of showed the world who we are and what Ajax stand for. Like you, we pride ourselves on being one of the best at developing talent and giving young players a shot at the highest level. You could say your new star is the embodiment of that pride.

"That’s one of the many reasons we don’t like to see him leave, but we understand it’s time for him to move on. To dream on. And where better to do so than in your theatre. Trust me, I know.

"Please take good care of Donny, and help him dream. Enjoy the future."