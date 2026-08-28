Van Bronckhorst responds to fireworks incident involving Feyenoord fans

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is pleased Feyenoord are taking firm action against the troublemakers from last week. Travelling Feyenoord fans set off fireworks in the away end at SC Cambuur, which led to the match being halted and caused a huge uproar.

"The aftermath was different from normal. Because you simply notice in yourself that the incident stays in your system for a few days. That is also because of all the attention it has rightly received," Van Bronckhorst said on Friday during a media moment at De Kuip.

Feyenoord have now decided not to take supporters to the next two away matches. "I think the club have taken a good step to do something about it. I think it is positive, although we cannot change the incident. The saddest thing is that there are victims. Every normal-thinking person is of course against this."

Following the away match with Cambuur, Feyenoord's players went over to the section with the travelling supporters. A few days on, Van Bronckhorst has no regrets about that, even though it drew plenty of criticism.

"The boys naturally still had the adrenaline of the match in their bodies. It is always the case that the good people have to suffer for what the bad people do. It is not an entire section, so I do understand that the boys were in two minds," Van Bronckhorst said, offering insight into the thinking behind last Sunday's decision.

As for the way they handled it, Van Bronckhorst backed his squad. "The way they did it, I think it was good. There were of course also fans who did not set off fireworks. So I think the players handled it well," the coach said, paying his squad a compliment.

For the matches against NEC (5 September) and PEC Zwolle (13 September), Feyenoord will therefore have to do without the backing of their travelling fans. "With this sanction, the club have taken their responsibility. It is good for us to send a signal that it is not done."