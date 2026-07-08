Valentijn Driessen was hugely irritated by Norway, as he said on Vandaag Inside Oranje. Norway knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Sunday, but Driessen did not enjoy a single moment of it.

“I certainly enjoyed those Norwegians,” Johan Derksen begins, still sounding positive. “I already thought they made a good impression earlier, but they did a very good job again now. It is also more than just that striker (Haaland, ed.), they have quite a few decent players.”

Derksen then picks out captain Martin Ødegaard, though Driessen is far from convinced by him. “Against Brazil he kept giving the ball away and then he tries to nutmeg everyone. He is a good player, but then he tries to put someone as great as Neymar through his legs…”

“First he even wins a foul and Neymar says: ‘OK, you’re a great player’. But after that he tries it again,” Driessen says indignantly. “You mustn’t do that!”

Goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland also comes in for criticism over his behaviour towards Neymar. When the Brazilian made it 2-1 from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time, he clashed with Norway’s goalkeeper.

For Driessen, that only made it worse. “That Nyland sits on the bench at Sevilla all year. He does not touch a ball, he can do nothing! And now, by chance, he had the match of his life and starts acting very tough towards Neymar over that penalty,” Driessen fumes.

The De Telegraaf football editor has no good word to say about it. “Then I think: what a loser you are! I hope they go crashing out against the English, lovely.”