Valentijn Driessen is scathing after Ajax v AZ: ‘He’s the most useless footballer I know!’

Valentijn Driessen gave Weslley Patati a scathing review on Kick-off, De Telegraaf's football podcast. The head of football called him the most useless footballer he knows.

Last Saturday, Ajax beat AZ 1-0 at their own Johan Cruyff Arena. Tolu Arokodare scored the only goal.

"I didn't think Owen Wijndal was anything special. In attack, he's not the Wijndal you know from AZ. He doesn't overlap at all any more. Either he wasn't allowed to or it wasn't necessary," Driessen began.

Mike Verweij, De Telegraaf's Ajax correspondent, countered that Wijndal had Patati pretty much in his pocket. "We didn't see him all match."

"No, but Patati is also the most useless footballer I know. He was constantly getting on my nerves," Driessen responded. "The rest of AZ did too. That constant turning back and passing back: they saw that at FC Barcelona."

"I thought Ajax v AZ was truly dreadful. I already thought PSV v Feyenoord was dreadful, but this was really Conference League standard," the head of football concluded.