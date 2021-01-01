Valencia teenager Musah confirms commitment to USMNT over England

The young midfielder has decided to feature for the U.S. internationally despite previous overtures from Gareth Southgate

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has decided to commit his international future to the U.S. men's national team.

Musah, who is also eligible to represent England, Ghana and Italy, announced on Monday that he plans to continue on with the U.S. after originally earning his first two senior caps in November.

The 18-year-old midfielder is expected to be in the squad for upcoming friendlies against Jamaica and Northern Ireland as Musah is now expected to become yet another young mainstay for the U.S. going forward.

What did Musah have to say?

“I think it was pretty clear for me to decide to play for the United States,” Musah said. “First of all, I think it makes sense to represent the country I was born in.

"The moment I decided to play for the United States came one day when my heart told me that this was the best place for me. The project that we have now and for the future is so exciting, and it’s a great pleasure to be able to be a part of that. I can’t wait to get started.”

He added: “The U.S. supporters have been really warm and made me feel wanted and appreciated. It’s exciting with such a young squad. It’s nice to compete against so many great players for spots. It’s exciting to see what we can do together. I’m sure we’re going to be able to do great things.”

The big picture

Musah's commitment gives the U.S. yet another young building block on the road to the 2022 World Cup and beyond.

The teenager shone during his two November appearances, which came in the midfield rather than on the wing, where he has featured for Valencia

With Musah now fully involved, the U.S. can add him to a bright, dynamic young midfield group that also includes Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams.

Musah is also the latest dual-national to decide to join up with the U.S. permanently, following the likes of Sergino Dest and Andres Perea.

By opting to represent the U.S., Musah has rejected overtures from England, with Gareth Southgate admitting several months back that he was truly interested in bringing the young midfielder into the England setup

Now, though, he'll continue on with the U.S. and could participate in the Gold Cup, Nations League or World Cup qualifying this year, all of which would officially cap-tie him to the USMNT going forward.

