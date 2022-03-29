USWNT miss out on Egurrola as Lyon star pledges allegiance to Netherlands

The United States women's national team have missed out on the services of Damaris Egurrola as the Lyon star has now pledged her international allegiance to Netherlands instead.

Egurrola, who joined Lyon from Everton in January 2021, is eligible to play for three different countries at international level, having been born in the U.S to a Spanish father and Dutch mother.

The 22-year-old won her only senior cap to date for Spain in 2019 and reportedly held talks with U.S Soccer about representing the USWNT, but has now chosen to play for Netherlands.

What's been said?

Egurrola explained her decision after being called up to the Netherlands squad for a World Cup qualifying fixture against Cyprus and a friendly clash with South Africa next month.

“I am extremely happy to be able to represent the Netherlands," said the midfielder. "It’s quite special to be born with a Spanish dad, a Dutch mom, and in the USA!

"I have always felt close with the Netherlands, where I spent all my summers, and where I started playing football with my cousins.

"I feel I inherited both Dutch and Spanish culture in my childhood. Representing the Netherlands is a tribute to my mother, and I can’t wait to wear that jersey in a few days.

"Groningen is where all my Dutch family is based, it couldn’t be better!”

Egurrola's career journey so far

Egurrola began her career at Athletic Club back in 2015 and spent five years on their books, during which time she represented Spain at youth level.

She won the U17 European Championships in 2017 and also played for the U17s and U20s before making her debut for the Spanish senior team in a 4-0 friendly against Cameroon in May 2019, but wasn't called up again afterwards.

Article continues below

Everton snapped Egurrola up on a two-year contract after her departure from Athletic Club in September 2020, and she impressed in her first few months on Merseyside, attracting the attention of Lyon in the process.

The French outfit triggered her buy-out clause in the 2021 winter transfer window and she has since played 23 games for the club, scoring three goals.

Further reading