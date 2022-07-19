USWNT hero Alex Morgan sips '20 margaritas' out of CONCACAF W Championship trophy after final winner
Alex Morgan slotted home the winning goal in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship against Canada and celebrated the win in an amusing fashion. The game was decided by a penalty kick with 12 minutes remaining in the 90-minute period, giving the Americans their ninth CONCACAF title and a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Morgan, the USWNT's star player and match-winner, referenced PGA Tour golf star Cameron Smith's plans to celebrate his triumph at The Open by filling the trophy with beer on social media as she drank her own choice of alcoholic drink from her country's latest piece of silverware.
Watch: Morgan's margarita-fuelled CONCACAF trophy celebrations
The 33-year-old speculated in the caption on her post that an "estimated 20 margaritas" had filled the CONCACAF trophy as she revelled in the glory of the title with her team-mates.
Morgan now has three CONCACAF titles under her belt and is hoping to maintain that momentum into the 2023 World Cup, where she will be aiming to add a third winners' medal to her collection.
