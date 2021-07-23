USWNT files appeal in gender discrimination lawsuit against U.S. Soccer

The team is looking to reverse a judge's ruling in the federation's favor that was handed down last year

The U.S. women's national team has filed an appeal against a judge's ruling last year in their pay discrimination lawsuit.

In May 2020, Judge Gary Klausner ruled that the USWNT could not prove that U.S. Soccer financially discriminated against them due to their gender.

What was said?

On Friday, the USWNT appealed that decision, saying in their filing that the ruling "is legally wrong, and it defies reality."

"If a woman has to work more than a man and be much more successful than him to earn about the same pay, that is decidedly not equal pay and it violates the law. And yet, that is exactly what the women players on the U.S. national team do," USWNT spokeswoman Molly Levinson said.

"They play more games and achieve better results in order to be paid about the same amount as the men’s national team players per game. By any measure, that is not equal pay, and it violates federal law.

"Today, we filed our brief with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and we are confident the facts show intentional – and ongoing – gender discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation. We look forward to presenting our case to the Court."

What happens next?

The appeal process is expected to be a lengthy one, and could last into 2022 or even 2023. U.S. Soccer has said in the past it is willing to meet with the players to discuss an out-of-court settlement.

Earlier this year, U.S. Soccer and the USWNT came to a settlement over working conditions, including flights, venue selection, support staff and hotel accommodations, paving the way for an appeal over pay discrimination.

The USWNT is currently competing at the Olympics in Japan, where they were stunned 3-0 by Sweden to kick off the tournament.

They will look to bounce back on Saturday when they face New Zealand.

