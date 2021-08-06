The striker looks bound for the Premier League after some difficult seasons with the German side

U.S. men's national team striker Josh Sargent is finalizing a transfer from Werder Bremen, manager Frank Baumann, confirmed amid links to Norwich.

CBS Sports reported this week that Sargent is nearing a move to the English club for a reported $11.75 million (£8.5m) fee.

Bremen all but confirmed his departure on Friday, saying Sargent isn't training with the team ahead of a move.

What was said?

"We are about to finalize a transfer with a foreign club," Bremen manager Frank Baumann told the club website, who called the transfer "imminent".

"As a result, Josh informed us that he would not be able to play on Saturday. We then released him from the final training session."

Sargent's time at Bremen

The 21-year-old striker has scored 15 goals in 81 games since joining the club in 2017 while establishing himself as a contender to be the USMNT's starting No. 9.

However, Sargent's time at Bremen has been defined by the club's struggles, ultimately resulting in relegation from the Bundesliga last season.

He's been linked with a move since, with Sargent now looking set to join Norwich ahead of the Premier League season. Norwich open the season on August 14 with a match against Liverpool.

Internationally, Sargent has five goals in 16 caps for the U.S. and figured to be part of the squad for World Cup qualifiers next month.

