USMNT core becoming clear as latest squad features more of the same

With 20 players returning from the September squad, it's clear that Gregg Berhalter's preferred group is largely set

If you were looking for surprises, you haven't been paying attention.

Gregg Berhalter's latest U.S. men's national team roster was unveiled on Wednesday and, by and large, it was exactly what we've come to expect. There were the usual suspects, players like Gyasi Zardes and Wil Trapp, that continue to draw the ire of a section of fans. There were veteran leaders, like Jozy Altidore and Michael Bradley, who continue to bridge the gap to the next generation. And there were young faces sprinkled in, players like first-time call-up Brenden Aaronsen and a returning Josh Sargent, signifying a new generation that isn't there just yet.

In other words, it was more of the same.

A total of 18 of the 26 players from the squad are -based and 17 of the 26 were in January camp, Berhalter's first in charge of the USMNT. A whopping 20 of the 26 were in camp last time out for a loss to and a draw against , while eight players on the roster have already collected double-digit caps this year.

The message is clear: continuity is key, and this is your current version of the USMNT.

“Entering this competitive phase, one thing that’s important is we continue some of the younger guys along, integrate some new players into camp, but also have a familiar base," Berhalter said. "Most of the guys have been in camp before, understand how we want to play, and we think that continuity will help in our performance.”

He added: “I think it’s very important to have veterans in the team; for them to share the heritage of what it means to be a United States men’s national team player."

For better or worse, this is the USMNT squad for the foreseeable future, although there are some key absences. Tyler Adams is a player that can change the way the USMNT plays, whether he features as a midfielder or in that hybrid right back role. Sergino Dest remains a talking point as he mulls over his international future with the lurking. Timothy Weah could be a player on the radar, although he may be better off with the U-23s. The same can be said for players like Paxton Pomykal, Mason Toye and a host of others.

Still, there are sections of fans clamoring for a full-on youth movement, and it appears that day isn't coming any time soon. If there was a time to experiment, a time to throw players in and see how they fare, it was the Nations League. The competition is brand new and will have virtually no impact on anything the USMNT does in the coming years. If there was a time to truly test out a gung-ho team of youngsters, this was it.

It's not happening.

Now, that idea could point to some overarching plan. There's Olympic qualifying to be concerned with, and the Olympics should be a vital competition for the U.S. over the next few months. Given the failures of a previous generation of players, qualifying for the Olympics should be seen as absolutely vital as it gives a chance for young players to face the world's best in a meaningful tournament while showcasing themselves to any number of clubs. You can't pass over that sort of experience.

When the torch is truly passed from the current group to that group, though, remains to be seen. World Cup qualifying begins in June and, depending on how that schedule shakes out, one would expect that to be a veteran-heavy group as well. You don't bring a group of 18-year-olds to the Estadio Nacional de or the Azteca. This group of 26 players that kick off the Nations League against Cuba will likely be very similar to the one that begins World Cup qualifying next year.

When it comes to the U.S. men's national team, what you see is what you get.