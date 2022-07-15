USMNT and Bayern starlet Tillman joins Rangers on loan with option for future transfer

The 20-year-old moves to Ibrox in search of regular first-team football with the World Cup on the horizon

Bayern Munich's U.S. men's national team hopeful Malik Tillman will play the 2022-23 season away from the club on loan. Tillman is set for Rangers, who signed the midfielder on a short-term deal which they have the option to make permanent.

Tillman, 20, is one of the United States' highest-rated young talents, breaking into the senior national team earlier this year.

And after struggling for first-team football at the Bundesliga giants he will hope for more regular starting time in Scotland, with the World Cup just around the corner.

What did Rangers say about new signing?

"Rangers Football Club are today delighted to announce the signing of Malik Tillman on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich, with an exclusive option to buy subject to international clearance," the club confirmed on its official website.

"The 20-year-old attacking midfielder becomes Rangers’ fifth signing of the summer transfer window."

Tillman added: “I am really excited to sign for Rangers and I’m looking forward to getting started

“It is a new challenge for me at a huge club with fantastic supporters and I can’t wait for the season ahead.”

'A big chance for a young star'

GOAL's U.S. correspondent Ryan Tolmich says...

With the World Cup looming large, Tillman has now secured a move that gives him a decent chance of making the squad.

The youngster committed to the USMNT earlier this year after previously representing Germany, and one would assume one of the reasons he did so is because the U.S. offers a much clearer path on the international stage.

Tillman's World Cup spot is anything but guaranteed, but regular first-team minutes for a club the size of Rangers would certainly make a good case.

With the ability to play as a central midfielder, as a striker or out wide, Tillman's versatility could certainly be an asset to the U.S. as Gregg Berhalter looks to fill out a squad for Qatar.

But, for Tillman to truly be under consideration, it would certainly help if he hits the ground running and is in a good run of form before the squad is selected this fall.

