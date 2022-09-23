USMNT 2022 fixtures & results: World Cup, Nations League & schedule in full

Gregg Berhalter's side is headed to the World Cup in Qatar after a grueling qualifying campaign

The U.S. men's national team is headed back to the World Cup.

After missing out on the 2018 tournament, the U.S. have qualified for this year's competition in Qatar.

Much of the legwork for that run was done in 2021, but Gregg Berhalter's side put the finishing touches on qualifying earlier this year, setting them up for a World Cup group including England, Wales and Iran.

Since qualifying the U.S. have played several friendlies in an effort to prepare for the main event and the matches that USMNT fans have waited for for the past eight years.

What fixtures has the USMNT had in 2022?

The U.S. opened the year with the first round of World Cup qualifiers, which saw them earn six points to inch closer to the World Cup.

That window included wins over El Salvador and Honduras, but also a memorable loss to Canada as the USMNT's northern neighbors made their own World Cup qualifying push.

A draw with Mexico and a lopsided 5-1 win over Panama effectively pushed the U.S. to Qatar, even with a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica signaling a sour end to qualifying.

With their ticket booked, the U.S. then focused on a pair of friendlies, a win over Morocco and a draw with Uruguay, before a lopsided win over Grenada and a draw with El Salvador to start the Nations League.



In their final pre-World Cup friendlies, the U.S. lined up Japan and Saudi Arabia, two teams set to play in Qatar as well this Fall.

What fixtures does the USMNT have in 2022?

After losing to Japan, the U.S. will have one final pre-World Cup friendly, a match against Saudi Arabia in Spain, before heading to Qatar.

Once there, the U.S. will face Wales in their opener before facing England on Black Friday. They'll then wrap up the group with a match against Iran.

USMNT fixtures & results in 2022