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Loai Mohamed
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$264,000 raises suspicions: the Ballon d'Or turns to the courts

H. Kane
Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga
England
Germany

An official move to uncover the truth

Suspicious betting around the 2026 Ballon d'Or has taken a judicial turn. The Amaury Group, owner of "France Football" magazine, has announced plans to file a legal complaint to uncover the circumstances behind a suspected leak of the award's final ranking.

According to what the newspaper "Le Parisien" reported from the group, the move follows suspicious bets that correctly predicted the top five places in the Ballon d'Or ranking. The key question is whether undisclosed information reached some bettors before the results went public.

The details are striking. Twelve accounts created specifically for the purpose staked a total of 264,000 dollars on the correct order of the top five, led by Harry Kane, ahead of Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal, Rodri and Lionel Messi.

Those bets returned profits of nearly 179,000 euros, deepening suspicion over how the exact ranking was reached. None of this, so far, proves that a leak or manipulation took place.

Next matches
FCB

FCB

Bundesliga

31 Oct 2026

BVB

BVB

"The integrity of the Ballon d'Or is an absolute priority"

In a statement reported by "Le Parisien", the Amaury Group stressed its commitment to the integrity of the award and insisted the winner is chosen through an independent vote.

The group said: "The integrity of the Ballon d'Or represents an absolute priority. We would like to remind that the winner receives the Ballon d'Or following an independent vote."

It added: "We are treating with the utmost seriousness the allegations relating to the leaking of the results and bets that may be fraudulent. Investigations are under way to verify the facts and determine possible responsibilities."

Investigations by the "Upside" platform turned up further red flags over the 12 accounts. Seven had never placed a bet before, while six staked their first wager just 15 minutes after being created.

All of it remains under examination. Investigators have yet to establish whether the bets rested on leaked information or on other factors, and whether anyone can be held legally responsible.

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