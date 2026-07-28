Real Madrid are no longer just a football club. They have become an unstoppable economic machine, now preparing to shatter every record known to world sport.

Spanish newspaper AS confirmed that the Royal Club's board will hold a crucial, decisive meeting on Tuesday 28 July. Its agenda contains no ordinary figures, but a historic announcement the world has been waiting for.

Los Blancos are on their way to unprecedented record revenues of around 1.5 billion dollars last season, a figure never achieved by any sporting institution in history. It confirms their absolute dominance not only on the pitch but off it too.

Behind this financial explosion sits the giants' confidence in Florentino Pérez's project. After renewing with Adidas and Emirates, and adding HP, Real Madrid's shirt has become the most expensive in football, generating around 346 million dollars a year in sponsorship revenue on its own.

That immense financial power fed straight into the transfer market, where Real Madrid were the most aggressive and active club this summer.

AS revealed that the official announcement of a fifth signing will come within hours. It concerns the Ivorian gem Yan Diomande, with whom the club have reached a final agreement, arriving from Germany's RB Leipzig.

Diomande will be the coach's fifth signing in his new revolution, but he will not be the last. The club plan further moves tied to the departure of some first-team players.

To fund all this, they leaned on their academy. It has turned into a genuine gold mine, already banking more than 115 million dollars from the sale of talent this summer, a figure likely to rise before the market closes.

The coach reached one clear conclusion after assessing his squad: the team needs more speed. That explains the swift move for Diomande, whom the technical staff see as the pivotal element in his new project at Valdebebas.