Uruguay are caught between anticipation and caution just hours before their opening match at the 2026 World Cup against Saudi Arabia, a fixture widely seen as the decisive gateway to their campaign in Group H, which also includes Spain and Cape Verde.

Marcelo Bielsa's press conference dominated the headlines, according to Uruguayan newspaper "Ovacion". The coach took on the coaching staff's responsibility for the series of injuries that struck the team ahead of the tournament. He also stressed his great respect for the Saudi side, which he described as "a team that seeks to impose its style and does not settle for defending".

In another report, the newspaper covered the Saudi preparations under Greek coach Georgios Donis. The final phase showed inconsistency in performance, and the sudden change in coaching staff weeks before the start of the tournament made it difficult to predict the team's true level, despite a squad with players capable of making a difference.

"La Diaria" chose a striking headline for its report: "Controlling emotions... Uruguay begin against Saudi Arabia". The piece focused on the psychological side of the encounter, warning against haste and tension in the opening match, which is often the hardest in major tournaments.

Beating Saudi Arabia is a necessity rather than a choice. Most Uruguayan media agree, given that the battle for top spot in the group will be with Spain, and that any early stumble could pile significant pressure on the team in the following rounds, according to the newspaper "Carbito".

The reports also warned against underestimating the Saudi national team, citing their historic victory over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, and stressing that Saudi Arabia can surprise the big teams whenever they play without pressure.

On the technical side, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez topped the headlines as two key pillars in Bielsa's project. Doubts still surround the participation of Ronald Araujo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, both under ongoing medical monitoring before the anticipated kick-off.