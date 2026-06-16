Anticipation and caution grip Uruguay just hours before they open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia, a fixture widely seen as the decisive gateway in Group Eight, which also features Spain and Cape Verde.

Uruguayan newspaper "Ovación" led with Marcelo Bielsa's press conference. The coach took the coaching staff's share of the blame for the string of injuries that hit the squad before the tournament, yet he also voiced his deep respect for a Saudi side he called "a team that seeks to impose its style and does not settle for defending".

The same paper turned its attention to Saudi Arabia's preparations under Greek coach Georgios Donis. Their final build-up phase exposed patchy form, and the sudden change in the dugout weeks before kick-off has made the team's true level hard to read — even if they boast players capable of making the difference.

"La Diaria" went with a striking headline: "Controlling emotions... Uruguay begin against Saudi Arabia". The report zeroed in on the psychological battle, warning against haste and tension in an opening match that so often proves the hardest of any major tournament.

Beating Saudi Arabia is a necessity, not a choice — and most Uruguayan media agree on that. The fight for top spot will come down to Spain, and any early slip could pile huge pressure on the national team in the rounds that follow, according to the newspaper "Carbito".

Those same reports cautioned against writing off the Saudis. They pointed to that famous win over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, insisting "the Green Falcons" can surprise the big sides whenever they play without pressure.

On the pitch, Federico Valverde and Darwin Núñez dominated the headlines as the two pillars of Bielsa's project. Question marks still hang over Ronald Araújo and Giorgian de Arrascaeta, both of whom remain under medical monitoring before the awaited kick-off.