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Three games without a win: Severely depleted and down to 10 men for much of the match, Bayern Munich could only draw 0-0 at Hamburg. The Bayern players rated.

A draw against 1. FC Cologne, defeat at OSC Lille and debate around Jamal Musiala, who is sidelined again with a torn muscle fibre . Then came injuries to Manuel Neuer, Alphonso Davies, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Ismael Saibari and Harry Kane. Bayern travelled to Hamburg short of players and emotionally drained.

Vincent Kompany sprang a surprise by naming Sacha Boey, Bara Ndiaye and Noah Codjo-Evora in the starting XI . Bayern dominated for long spells but created few chances. Joshua Kimmich received a straight red card in the 44th minute for an unnecessary act of violent conduct .

Borussia Dortmund can move four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with a win against Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

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Read the match report from Bayern Munich's trip to Hamburg here.

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Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Jonas Urbig

Produced perhaps the most bizarre save of his career so far. In the 48th minute, Urbig feared, without good reason, that officials might deem Stanisic's clearance towards his own goal a deliberate back-pass. Rather than use his hands, he headed the ball over the bar just in front of the line. Urbig dealt more conventionally with an audacious free-kick from Albert Grönbaek (45+1) and a close-range shot from Sebastiaan Bornauws (49). Rating: 2.5.

Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Sacha Boey

Made his first start of the season after five brief substitute appearances. Boey worked hard, but his lack of match practice showed. Rating: 4.

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Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Min-Jae Kim

Solid at the back, notably when he challenged Patson Daka after the forward broke through (23). Kim contributed in attack too: he played Ndiaye through brilliantly before his chance in the 19th minute, then dribbled into the opposition box in spectacular fashion in the 60th. Rating: 2.

Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Jonathan Tah

Came into the starting XI for Dayot Upamecano. Far less conspicuous than his centre-back partner Kim, but solid nonetheless. Rating: 3.

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Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Josip Stanisic

Continued to alternate between the two sides of defence, starting on the left again against HSV. His clearance towards his own goal in the 48th minute prompted Urbig's headed intervention. Stanisic was lucky to escape punishment for kicking Rössing-Lelesiit in the 63rd. Rating: 4.

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Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich nearly scored directly from a corner in the fourth minute. He tried to drive Bayern forward after that without making a decisive impact. Then, shortly before half-time, a completely unnecessary lapse brought a straight red card: Alexander Rössing-Lelesiit gave Kimmich a slight shove, and Kimmich pulled him to the ground by his hair. Rating: 6.

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Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Tom Bischof

A driving force in the midfield two. Bischof had by far the most touches of any Bayern player, won plenty of challenges and played several passes that opened up the game. Rating: 3.

Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Lennart Karl

His slump in form is becoming increasingly puzzling . Karl struggled on the right wing against HSV, just as he had against Cologne and Lille. He came off in the 52nd minute, apparently with a hip problem. Rating: 5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Aleksandar Pavlovic

Saw plenty of the ball but ultimately had no impact in the No.10 role. Rating: 4.

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Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Bara Ndiaye

The 18-year-old Senegalese player had previously made two appearances totalling four minutes this season. Ndiaye made his first start against HSV, playing in the unfamiliar position of left wing. He reached a dangerous position in the box in the 19th minute, but a defender blocked his shot. Otherwise quiet, he came off at half-time. Rating: 4.5.

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Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Noah Codjo-Evora

After unsuccessful experiments with Karl, Bischof and Konrad Laimer, Kompany started Noah Codjo-Evora up front against HSV for the first time. The 19-year-old attacking prospect repeatedly made himself available but struggled to get into the game. Apart from a shot in the ninth minute, he made little impact. Rating: 5.

Bayern Munich ratings against HSV: Substitutes

Luis Diaz: Came on for Ndiaye at half-time for his second substitute appearance since recovering from a torn muscle bundle. Diaz took up a position on the left wing and gave Bayern's attack a little more life. Rating: 3.5.

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Konrad Laimer: Replaced Karl in the 52nd minute and played on the right wing, but had to come off in the 87th after picking up a knock. Rating: 4.

Nathaniel Brown: Came on for Laimer shortly before the end. No rating.