Frenkie de Jong was greeted at Camp Nou by his own fans with applause, but also with plenty of whistles. That is according to the Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo.

The frustration among supporters appears to centre above all on the Dutchman's injury and how the treatment that followed has been handled. De Jong suffered a ligament injury while representing the Netherlands at the World Cup in North America, although the full extent of the problem only became clear later.

De Jong rejects accusations - and hits out at journalists

Reports claiming the 29-year-old was stubbornly refusing an operation on his injury, and instead preferred a conservative course of treatment, seem to have sparked the real anger. De Jong himself firmly rejected that portrayal and specifically criticised the reporting of Spanish journalist Gerard Romero.

"I notice that many things are being said that are not true." He was doing everything he could "to return as quickly as possible and in good condition", he made clear.

With the injury still troubling him, de Jong is expected to be unavailable to Barcelona for several more months. At least the Catalans have signed prominent cover in central midfield: Rodri, a newly crowned world champion and currently perhaps the best midfielder in the world, recently joined head coach Hansi Flick's team.

Barcelona recently made the signing of the Spaniard official and are paying Manchester City 76.5 million euros for him. Rodri signed a contract until 2030.