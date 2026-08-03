A Barcelona player is in high demand at one of the English Premier League clubs during the ongoing summer transfer window, a press report claimed on Monday.

According to "The Sun", Aston Villa are planning to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal for 30 million pounds.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the finest talents at the Spanish league champions after a standout 2025-2026 season.

He played 33 matches and scored five goals across all competitions as Hansi Flick's men won the La Liga title.

Flick sees Bernal as an important star for the future, and Barcelona have declared him "untouchable".

Aston Villa still want to test that resolve. Unai Emery has placed the teenager at the top of his wish list.

One of Bernal's biggest admirers, the Spaniard has asked Aston Villa to submit an offer for the player.

"The Sun" understands the club are preparing a 30 million pound bid to land Bernal.

Last season's Europa League winners lead the race for his signature, with Emery working hard to get the deal done.

Barcelona have already rejected offers in the region of 25 million pounds.

Manchester City also enquired about Bernal, only for their interest to be swiftly rebuffed.

Bernal is not for sale "under the current circumstances", Barcelona told City, suggesting the exit door is not entirely closed.

City are looking to renew their midfield options amid speculation linking Rodri to Real Madrid.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid all admire him too.

The Gunners have been monitoring the player for some time, with Mikel Arteta seeking to strengthen the middle of the park.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have sent two scouts to watch him, while Chelsea and Atletico Madrid wait for Barcelona's stance to soften down the line.

Bernal joined Barcelona's famous La Masia academy at the age of six. He rose through the ranks as part of a talented group alongside Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi.