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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-ELVERSBERG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Until summer 2025 he was still playing in the 3. Liga! Jürgen Klopp is apparently set to cause a sensation with the DFB nomination

UEFA Nations League A
F. Keidel
J. Klopp
Germany

More and more names are emerging ahead of the upcoming DFB squad announcement. Apparently, Jürgen Klopp is bringing a complete no-name into the national team.

According to a report by Bild, Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp will call up SV Elversberg midfielder Felix Keidel to the squad for the upcoming Nations League matches for the first time.

That would come as a surprise. Keidel is 23 and has made only three Bundesliga appearances so far. He joined Elversberg in summer 2025 after previously playing for FC Ingolstadt in Germany's third tier.

His displays in the SVE shirt, though, appear to have convinced Klopp about the defensive midfielder. Keidel played the full 90 minutes in the wins over Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Borussia Mönchengladbach and MSV Duisburg in the DFB Cup, then spent 73 minutes on the pitch against Bayern Munich last weekend.

Alongside playmaker Lukasz Poreba, the 23-year-old has mainly featured in central midfield. His natural first-choice position, however, is right-back, an area where no player has managed to make the spot his own in the DFB team in recent years.

Jürgen KloppGetty Images

When will Jürgen Klopp announce his DFB squad?

Klopp will officially announce his final squad for the Nations League matches against the Netherlands, Serbia and Greece next Thursday. Some decisions have already leaked out.

Among those expected to be called up are the still unestablished Bayern trio of Lennart Karl, Tom Bischof and Jonas Urbig. Frankfurt pair Jonathan Burkardt and Younes Ebnoutalib are also said to have received an invitation from the Germany head coach.

On Tuesday evening, Ajax Amsterdam coach Michel had already confirmed that Marc-Andre ter Stegen will celebrate his return to the national team. Oliver Baumann, who travelled to the World Cup, will apparently not be nominated instead, in a surprise decision.

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