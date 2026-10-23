Jude Bellingham is edging closer to a new deal at Real Madrid. Positive talks over a renewal have taken the England midfielder a step nearer to securing his long-term future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to the BBC website, those negotiations could produce a fresh contract running until 2031, even though the 23-year-old's current deal still has more than two and a half years to run.

Bellingham arrived from Borussia Dortmund in 2023 for 103 million euros. Since then he has scored 49 goals in 152 matches in the white shirt, confirming his value to the side.

His first season in the Spanish capital was exceptional. The England man scored 19 goals and set up six more in 28 La Liga appearances during the 2023-2024 campaign, driving Real Madrid to the title and adding the Champions League for good measure.

His scoring rate dipped in the seasons that followed, but Bellingham kept playing influential roles in creating play and in attacking movement. Injuries then cut into his appearances during the 2025-2026 season, before he opened the current campaign with three goals and three assists in nine matches.

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Moving to renew his contract shows just how central Bellingham has become to the club's project. He has grown from a midfielder prized for his scoring into a multi-role player who blends creativity, physical graft and tactical flexibility.

A new deal would cement his stability within the white team and hand the club greater guarantees of keeping one of its most prominent figures for years to come, with Madrid still chasing domestic and European silverware.