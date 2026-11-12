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Eight consecutive competitive wins, dreams of silverware and a Brazilian rivalling Erling Haaland. Marco Rose's AFC Bournemouth are perhaps Europe's hottest team. Yet just a few weeks ago, it would hardly have been surprising if the German coach's position had come under threat.

"We were playing good football, I never had to explain myself at the club, everyone was convinced by our approach," Marco Rose recently told kicker. He had never feared for his job, despite an extremely poor start to his first Premier League season. AFC Bournemouth took just three points from their first six league matches and were still 18th, in a relegation spot, in mid-October.

Around a month later, Rose's side have won their last eight competitive matches and taken three points in four successive Premier League games. They are suddenly seventh, in the part of the table where they want to establish themselves.

Despite those difficult first weeks, the club's hierarchy kept their nerve. Rose's position would probably have come under threat early at many another club. Their patience is paying off, and a closer look shows why the Bournemouth bosses stuck with him.

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Marco Rose's difficult inheritance at AFC Bournemouth

Rose, who signed a contract on the English south coast until 2029 in the spring, inherited an extremely difficult task. His predecessor Andoni Iraola, who left for Liverpool in the summer, had established Bournemouth in England's top flight over the previous three years and taken them to new heights. Having only returned to the Premier League in 2022, the Cherries finished 12th under Iraola, then ninth and, last season, sixth. That was the highest finish in the club's history and took Bournemouth into European competition for the first time.

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With Iraola's success still fresh in everyone's minds, Rose's first job outside Germany or Austria began badly. The fixture list helps explain why. Bournemouth opened away at Manchester City, then faced Everton, Newcastle United away and Brentford before matches against Liverpool and Chelsea.

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That punishing schedule gave a team learning a new coach's ideas little room for error. In several matches, Bournemouth also suffered from bad luck or made life difficult for themselves through avoidable individual mishaps.

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"We probably should have had three to six more points," Rose said of the poor start. "What was particularly annoying was how we conceded some late goals: slapstick, individual errors." At City, Bournemouth came close to an upset and led 1-0 until the 84th minute. Marc Guehi then found himself so unmarked for a header from a corner that he could hardly have failed to equalise. Josko Gvardiol struck the winner for the Sky Blues in stoppage time.

Bournemouth often got in their own way at the start of the season

A week later against Everton, Bournemouth almost had their first win in the bag. Instead of simply clearing a corner, Marcus Tavernier and Ryan Christie got in each other's way. Everton's James Tarkowski took advantage with a stoppage-time equaliser. "Set pieces, for example, were already something we were working on," Rose said of the work that has since improved their defence of dead balls. "It was a process, and we've now become very solid at both ends in that respect."

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At Newcastle on matchday three, Bournemouth surrendered a 2-0 lead and again conceded a late equaliser. Against Brentford on matchday four, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic made a dreadful blunder that Germany international Kevin Schade ruthlessly punished, costing Bournemouth three points. A 1-0 defeat by Liverpool followed, then a 5-1 loss at Chelsea in early October, the only truly worrying setback.

The Stamford Bridge debacle was "a big blow", Rose admitted. Previous performances had been decent but yielded very few points, and this defeat could have sent the season in a dangerous direction. Instead, Bournemouth turned it around.

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After the Chelsea match, "we added the final five per cent, and that was important", Rose said. Bournemouth have won all eight games since, including three consecutive 3-0 victories: against AC Milan in the Europa League, at Manchester United in the Premier League and against Aston Villa in the League Cup.

"The coach has shaped us well as a team, and now we know what he really expects from us. He wants movement in attack, he wants us to press high," centre-forward Evanilson recently told the Daily Mail. The Brazilian is central to Rose's intense style. He leads the press, putting defenders under sustained pressure until he wins the ball himself or forces a mistake.

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Evanilson leads Marco Rose's pressing machine

The two goals in the recent 2-1 win at Ipswich Town before the international break showed his impact. Before the goal that made it 2-0, Evanilson anticipated a back pass and won the ball high up the pitch. The move ended in a Leif Davis own goal after a Ryan Christie shot. For the opener, Evanilson pressured Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton near the edge of the six-yard box, stole the ball and slotted it in.

Having made two appearances for Brazil in 2024, the 27-year-old looks ideally suited to Rose's pressing style. Bournemouth have already scored eight Premier League goals this season after forcing opponents into errors, twice as many as the next-best team by that measure. Evanilson either won the ball or scored the resulting goal for six of those eight.

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He has scored in each of the last five league matches and, with nine direct goal involvements, is currently the Premier League's joint leading scorer alongside City superstar Erling Haaland. His opener against Ipswich showed how well the players behind him have grasped Rose's approach, too. Marcus Tavernier, Tyler Adams and Justin Kluivert cut off Walton's alternative passing options, leaving the goalkeeper exposed to Evanilson's press.

Only second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion have won possession more often in the attacking third so far. Bournemouth lead the Premier League for goals from such high regains, with four.

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Bournemouth have tightened up at the other end, too. They have conceded just two goals in their last eight competitive matches, initially keeping six consecutive clean sheets. Rose said one lesson from the difficult start was "that sometimes you have to find simple solutions". He explained how the team addressed its weaknesses: "That's something we were able to adapt generally in the first few weeks in the Premier League: goal kicks, playing out from the back, how teams press there. Sometimes you may just have to get the ball into the opposition's half without fuss and try to establish yourself there."

Marco Rose has good squad depth at Bournemouth

Nevertheless, "the footballing side is important. We've managed to strike that balance," Rose said. His players suit that blend of technical quality, occasional directness on the ball and constant intensity without it. Evanilson, his highly talented Brazilian compatriot Rayan, Netherlands international Justin Kluivert and club figurehead Marcus Tavernier give the attacking line, so important to the high press, technical finesse, dynamism and an enormous willingness to run.

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Tavernier stands out. The 27-year-old has already scored five times in the 2026/27 Premier League, presses exceptionally well and repeatedly cuts in from the left towards the centre of the penalty area to threaten goal. Could England manager Thomas Tuchel take notice? "You'll have to ask Thomas," Rose said recently, adding: "But I think several of the lads have put themselves forward, and Marcus in particular gives us a great deal. He's playing more in the half-space now and making good runs through; you mentioned the presence in the box."

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Taking over an established, settled team also helped Rose. Only one key player left: defensive leader Marcos Senesi joined Tottenham on a free transfer when his contract expired. Bournemouth replaced him adequately with Portugal international Antonio Silva, signed from Benfica for €25 million.

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Rose could build on that stability and the squad's depth. Alex Scott, the highest-quality midfielder, missed the recent strong run altogether and is now returning from a thigh injury. Attacking prospect Junior Kroupi only came back from a foot injury at the end of October and now offers another option up front. So does former Leverkusen player Amine Adli, who was also initially injured.

The other side of Bournemouth's winning run

Yet Bournemouth's four successive Premier League wins came against weaker opposition than they faced in their first six matches: struggling AFC Sunderland and Manchester United, Leeds United and newly promoted Ipswich. Several heavyweights are now behind them, while their two assignments after the international break, Nottingham at home and Fulham away, offer every chance to extend the run.

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In between comes an away match at Celta Vigo in the Europa League, where Rose has already made history with his new club. Bournemouth are only the second English club ever, and the first since Liverpool more than 60 years ago (1964), to win the first four European matches in their history.

A 2-1 win at Real Sociedad, 3-0 home victories against Sturm Graz and Milan, and most recently a 3-1 win at Sparta Prague have put Bournemouth second in the league phase table. They are well placed to qualify directly for the last 16. Could they win the Europa League and take what would probably be an easier route than the league to Champions League football for the first time next season? "No, I'm absolutely not thinking about that," Rose said.

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For now, they want to focus on "reaching the last 16 without going through the play-off round, because every match fewer helps us this season", said the 50-year-old. He would have no objection to building on the foundations Iraola laid in southern England. After a laborious start, Bournemouth have given themselves the chance.