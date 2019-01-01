'Unrecognisable' Eriksen singled out for sloppy performance as Spurs surrender two-goal lead in Greece

The Danish playmaker, subject to transfer speculation over the summer, had a night to forget as the London side struggled on the continent

Former man Jermaine Jenas took aim at Christian Eriksen's performance against Olympiacos on Wednesday night, with the Dane looking "unrecognisable" as Spurs surrendered a two-goal lead in their group stage opener.

Harry Kane dispatched a first-half penalty to give Mauricio Pochettino's side the lead in Greece before a Lucas Moura strike put the visitors in the driving seat at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium.

Daniel Podence got the hosts back in the game before the break, however, before Mathieu Valbuena – who provided the assist for the first goal – fired home from the spot in the second half to send Spurs back to London with a solitary point.

Last season's runners up in the competition were roundly criticised for their inability to stamp their authority on the match, but Jenas singled out Eriksen – who had been linked with a summer move to , among other places – for failing to live up to his own high standards.

“He’s unrecognisable. He really is,” the 36-year-old former midfielder said on BT Sport. “He’s had a couple of moments here where, I know for a matter of fact, that the manager has looked to the bench and said ‘we need to get him off’.

“You have bad games as a player, don’t get me wrong. It happens, and you just have to put them to the side. He’s had plenty of great games for Tottenham but tonight’s not one of them.

“He’s standing out like a sore thumb in terms of how bad his display has actually been because the team’s not playing well on top of that as well.

“The thing with Christian is, he will take risks with the ball because that’s what you want him to do. You want him to try and get those balls behind defences, but it’s the simple stuff he’s getting wrong today, and that’s the worrying thing.

“Honestly, he looks a bit tired. He looks shattered.”

Tottenham and Eriksen will need to dust themselves off and learn from Wednesday's draw in swift fashion as they return to Premier League action with a tricky clash against on Saturday.

Pochettino's side currently sit third in the English top-flight table, seven points behind league leaders .