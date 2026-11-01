Referee Munera Montero officiated the match between Real Madrid and their hosts Racing Santander, which ended in a 3-0 win for Los Blancos, in matchday 11 of La Liga.
The website "Archivo VAR", which specialises in controversial refereeing incidents, handed Munera Montero a shocking rating of 1.5 out of 10.
Archivo VAR branded it the worst performance of his season by a clear margin, calling what unfolded a "refereeing collapse".
Montero failed on the simple incidents. He got the penalty-box calls wrong too, the one exception being his decision to wave away a very slight stamp by Mantilla on Yan Diomande.
After that, he got almost nothing right. His discipline was just as erratic. He missed clear-cut yellow cards, then flashed others with no justification whatsoever.
Two further controversial incidents defined the match, on top of the Mantilla contact on Diomande.
First came slight contact from Brati on Mbappé's stomach. The French striker went down inside the box. It was a clear case for VAR to step in, yet Mía Alvíndez completely shirked his responsibility and ignored it.
He changed his approach in the second half, calling the on-field referee over to review a handball by Tchouaméni. After studying the footage, the referee decided it did not warrant a foul.
Strangely, none of the footage clearly shows who touched the ball first, the French player or his opponent.