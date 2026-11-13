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Gerard López, the former Barcelona B coach, appeared before Barcelona Court of First Instance No. 1 to give his testimony in what is known as the "Negreira case".

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The Sport newspaper reported that Lopez told the court he received the referee reports drawn up by former deputy head of the technical committee of referees Jose Maria Negreira and his son while he was in charge of Barcelona's reserve team. He confirmed they helped him prepare for matches.

During his time with the reserves between 2015 and 2018, Lopez explained, video assistant referee technology did not exist. That created a need for information on every aspect of the game, and refereeing was one of them, he said, according to judicial sources.

Referees who officiated matches in these lower categories were not widely known, he added. The club's reports allowed him and his technical staff to learn their standards: which ones were more or less inclined to show cards, or more or less willing to talk to players, for example.

Every team wants this information about referees in advance to prepare better, Lopez also pointed out.

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Toni Alonso, Barcelona's reserve-team delegate for 32 years, gave his testimony alongside Lopez and likewise acknowledged the existence of these reports, according to judicial sources.

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The court is investigating payments of around 8 million euros. Various Barcelona boards paid the money to former deputy head of the technical committee of referees Jose Maria Negreira between 2001 and 2018 in exchange for referee reports.

Negreira's son, Javier Enriquez Romero, also prepared these documents and is accused in the case too.

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Barcelona have always defended their position by insisting the reports were meant to analyse the profiles of referees appointed to league and cup matches, letting the technical staff get to grips with their tendencies and how they managed games.

Former first-team coaches Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde told the court a different story. Both denied receiving or examining these reports, and confirmed they had no need for them.

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The public prosecution suspects the payments were intended to curry favour with the technical committee of referees rather than to buy refereeing consultations.

On that basis, the prosecution believes former presidents such as Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, along with former directors Oscar Grau and Albert Soler, may have committed crimes of corruption in sport, disloyal management and forgery of a commercial document.

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Judicial sources told the newspaper the investigation is close to concluding. It awaits a set of documents from Barcelona and the tax authority, plus reports on the health of Negreira, who suffers from a major neurocognitive disorder consistent with Alzheimer's disease.

Once those arrive, the investigation can be wound up. The court will then decide whether there are indications of crimes having been committed, and whether to send the case to trial.