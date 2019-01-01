United States vs Costa Rica: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

After recording victory over Panama in Gregg Berhalter's first game in charge, the USMNT return to action in another friendly match

The U.S. national team will get the second game of their new era under Gregg Berhalter underway when they face off against Costa Rica at Avaya Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The USMNT will be coming off the backs of an emphatic 3-0 debut win against Panama that marked Berhalter's first game in charge, and gave glimpses for a promising future for the team following a period of inconsistency marked by the side failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup finals.

Djordje Mihailovic and Christian Ramirez scored their first senior goals against Panama alongside a strike from Walker Zimmerman, and a similarly young side is expected to be fielded against Costa Rica.

Game USMNT vs Costa Rica Date Saturday, February 2 Time 8:30pm GMT / 3:30pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast on television or streamed live.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

Squads & Team News

Position USMNT players Goalkeepers Steffen, Johnson Defenders Lima, Long, Lovitz, Cannon, Trusty, Zimmerman, McKenzie, Rosenberry Midfielders Bradley, Trapp, Baird, Mihailovic, Roldan, Arriola, Canouse, Lletget, Lewis, Delgado Forwards Zardes, Ebobisse, Ramirez

Berhalter has no new major injury concerns to worry about, and hinted on Tuesday that he will not be tempted to make drastic changes to his lineup from the side that won against Panama.

Djordje Mihailovic is in line to clinch his second start after he scored the opening goal against Panama.

Potential USMNT XI: Steffen; Lima, Long, Lovitz, Zimmerman; Bradley, Baird, Mihailovic; Roldan, Zardes, Ebobisse.

Position Costa Rica players Goalkeepers Alvarado, Madrigal, Chamorro Defenders Calvo, Francis, Mora, Salinas, Arboine, Fuller, Medina Midfielders Guzman, Cubero, Cruz, Monge, Marin, Sequeira, Alfaro, Araya, Loria Forwards McDonald, Ruiz, Ortiz, Scott

Since this friendly will take place outside FIFA international dates during a time that has not been formally recognised as an international break, clubs are not required to release players for their national teams.

As such, the likes of Costa Rica regulars Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, Joel Campbell and Giancarlo Gonzalez.

Potential Costa Rica XI: Alvarado; Calvo, Francis, Mora, Salinas; Guzman, Cubero, Cruz; McDonald, Ruiz, Ortiz.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

As clubs are not required to release players on a non-FIFA official international break, high-profile players such as Christian Pulisic (who is in the middle of the Bundesliga season with Borussia Dortmund) have not been called up the USMNT side for this month's friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.

Instead, Berhalter has been given a chance to tinker with a side that has brought a look into the future, with just Michael Bradley and Gyasi Zardes among the more experienced players of the team.

Victories haven't been entirely necessary for Berhalter's side as he attempts to undergo a restructure and an overhaul of his team – especially since the majority of his first-choice players have been unavailable for this month's games – but following a rocky 15 months for the USMNT, getting started on a positive note will have been a boost of confidence.

"We’ll mix guys in where appropriate," Berhalter said on Tuesday.

“I think our job is to continue to fine tune and continue to work on and develop our style of play. We may make some changes; we’ll see where everyone is physically."

Similar to the USMNT, Costa Rica will be fielding a similarly inexperienced side on Saturday afternoon. New Portland Timbers arrival Marvin Loria will be getting his first senior nod with Costa Rica, having played for Portland's USL Championship side last season.

Timbers teammate David Guzman joins him, alongside Minnesota united captain Francisco Calvo.

Costa Rica have not played since their 3-2 victory over Peru in November, following their group stage exit at the World Cup in Russia last summer.