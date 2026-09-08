Manchester United fans have announced a fresh protest ahead of next Sunday's eagerly anticipated Manchester derby. The dissenting supporters' group "The 1958" has called for action against the club's management at Old Trafford, in response to the crackdown on ticket touts that left a number of fans affected.

The call followed a wave of intense anger among season ticket holders, who were hit with wrongful penalties and bans. That prompted the group to issue an official statement stressing the need for all groups to unite, noting that "the fans who have given their time, their money and their loyalty to the club across generations deserve to be treated with respect", according to British newspaper "The Sun".

Fans heading to the stadium have been urged to join a peaceful protest starting at exactly three o'clock in the afternoon local time near the ground, before a kick-off scheduled for half past four in the evening. The group insisted in its statement that the ticket bans affect all fans without exception, calling for the penalties to be cancelled and the evidence to be shown under a unifying slogan demanding justice and an end to treating loyal fans as guilty of an offence they did not commit.

Manchester United's management hit back, describing its campaign against ticket resale as "successful" while apologising for any unintended inconvenience some fans experienced during the measures. Several groups voiced deep displeasure at the lack of transparency and the absence of any genuine opportunity to defend themselves before the penalties barred them from matches.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

On the pitch, Michael Carrick's side is preparing for its first home Champions League match in around two years, hosting Azerbaijan's "Sabah" next Thursday. The Red Devils return to a competition they last graced with a bitter group-stage exit in the 2023-2024 season.

United go into the derby on shaky domestic ground. They sit eleventh in the Premier League after a stumbling start: defeat to Hull City, a win over Ipswich Town and a recent draw with Everton. That leaves them facing a complicated test against neighbours Manchester City, who arrive with a full haul of points.