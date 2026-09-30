Asked by Sport Bild which German player he would like in his Spain squad, de la Fuente replied: "Florian Wirtz, he is fantastic. Unfortunately he does not have a Spanish passport (laughs). I like the way he plays."

Beyond the 23-year-old Liverpool playmaker, de la Fuente also made clear he is a fan of German football: "Germany have a great history in world football, shaping it especially in the 1970s at club and national-team level. They also kept producing great players time and again - not just Franz Beckenbauer. As a child I used to admire Günter Netzer, an incredible player, when he was at Real Madrid. The dream passes he played were unique. Paul Breitner has also stayed in my memory as a great player."

Back in the days of Netzer and Breitner, Germany stood at the very top of world football. After three failed World Cup tournaments, they are now a long way from that.

Jürgen Klopp is expected to deliver the turnaround as Julian Nagelsmann's (39) successor as Germany head coach. "He is a world-class coach whom unfortunately I have not yet met personally," said de la Fuente, who added: "Of course, you have to differentiate between the work of a club coach and a national coach. There are quite a few differences that he has to get used to. However, I believe that Jürgen Klopp will be able to build a world-class team with top players. But that requires time."

In football, everyone wants "quick success". However, it is "not enough just to keep changing the coach". Instead, what is needed is "a clear philosophy, and that has to be stuck to - even in setbacks."

How long have Spain's national team gone unbeaten?

De la Fuente's Spain side have that clear philosophy. They have been the benchmark in Europe for some time and, after winning the Nations League in 2023 and the European Championship in 2024, are now world champions. On Tuesday night, La Furia Roja underlined their dominance with a 4-1 home win over Croatia in the Nations League. It was their 40th straight game unbeaten, something that according to Squawka no other national team had previously managed. Hungary's "Golden Team" also went unbeaten in competitive matches from 1950 to 1954, but played only 32 during that spell.

Against Croatia, superstar Lamine Yamal scored twice. De la Fuente said of the teenager: "He is only 19 years old. He made his debut for us in the national team at 16. At that age he did things on the pitch that I had never seen before. Even though there is a Lionel Messi, a Cristiano Ronaldo, who were exceptional at a young age. (…)"

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Yamal's Barca coach Hansi Flick (61) is also said to have played an important role in his development. He is "of course very important, because players spend most of their time at their clubs. And Yamal has developed superbly over the past few years. At the same time, though, the clubs also benefit from the national team when their players are there and can play against other major nations. Because that is a leap in quality."