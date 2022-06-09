'I have unfinished business in England' - Danjuma waiting for Liverpool call as Reds search for Mane replacement

The Netherlands international winger has seen a move to Anfield speculated on for some time, but he is unaware of any interest being formalised

Arnaut Danjuma admits to having “unfinished business in England” on the back of a previous stint in the Premier League with Bournemouth, but the highly-rated Dutch winger says he is still waiting on an approach from Liverpool as the Reds start planning for life without Sadio Mane.

There is plenty of speculation to suggest that a star-studded attacking unit at Anfield is set to be broken up this summer, with Mohamed Salah yet to commit to a contract extension beyond 2023 while Senegalese star Mane has become a top target for German giants Bayern Munich.

GOAL has learned that Liverpool are confident of winning the race for exciting Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, with a £75 million ($94m) deal being lined up there, but they may look to further bolster their ranks in wide areas and that could see Netherlands international Danjuma come back into the equation.

Is Arnaut Danjuma a target for Liverpool?

The 25-year-old caught the eye at Bournemouth, registering 17 Championship goals for them in 2020-21, and enhanced his reputation last season when finding the target on 16 occasions for La Liga outfit Villarreal.

Those exploits are said to have him on a Merseyside recruitment radar, but Danjuma has told Sky Sports of the rumours that continue to rage around him: “It’s a bit of a funny story, to be fair.

“We’ve all read what has been said in the press, but I am a quick learner. I did an interview in Holland saying I’m aware of the interest. They asked me if I was aware of it and I am, as everyone is. I’m aware of it, you are aware of it because it has been in the press. My phone literally went off all the time.

“In that sense, I am aware of it because of the media but I never actually confirmed the interest from Liverpool because the only one that confirms it to me is my team. I haven’t heard anything from my team and as it stands now, I am enjoying my football at Villarreal. I am really happy there. We had a fantastic season.

“Unai Emery has been fantastic to me. The striking coach has been fantastic to me. The entire club has been unbelievable to me so I’d never in that way downgrade the club I’m playing for.”

It took Arnaut Danjuma eight minutes to give Villarreal the lead against Bayern Munich 👀 pic.twitter.com/EqwjMLAnTk — GOAL (@goal) April 6, 2022

Would Danjuma be interested in a move to Liverpool?

While the Dutch star is unaware of any formal interest from Liverpool being shown in him at present, he admits that a return to English football would hold obvious appeal.

Article continues below

Danjuma added: “There is definitely unfinished business for me in England. If you look back to the reasons why I joined Bournemouth initially it was for me to play Premier League football.”

The Cherries signed Danjuma from Club Brugge for £13.7m ($17m) in August 2019, but saw hamstring and foot injuries restrict him to just 15 appearances in a debut campaign at the Vitality Stadium which delivered relegation out of the top flight.

Further reading